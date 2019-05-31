The man whose body was found outside an east Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday was James Quilter, 46, police reported.
Quilter’s death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, the city’s seventh this year, police spokeswoman Natasha Kerr said in a news release.
The local man was found dead in the 200 block of North Murray Boulevard, near the Shannon Glen Apartments, after police responded to reports of shots fired.
The death remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
At this time last year, the city had recorded 14 homicides.