Colorado Springs police publicly identified the five officers involved in the death of a man in custody in a gated area near The Broadmoor, after declining to release the body-worn camera footage from the incident.
Chad Burnett, 49, died during a struggle with officers Caroline Barth, Joseph Daigle, Matthew Fleming, Jacob Carroll and Sgt. Michael Inazu on May 24 in the 2700 block of Ashgrove Street, according to a news release issued Monday by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Burnett's death occurred about a month before the passing of state Senate Bill 217, sweeping police accountability legislation that gained wide bipartisan support. Among the bill's reforms aimed at increasing police transparency are requiring all police officers to be equipped with a body-worn camera and for departments to release footage from those cameras within 14 days of the incident.
Gov. Jared Polis signed the law Friday but most requirements won't go into effect until July 2021. Until then, police are under no requirement to release body-camera footage within a certain time frame.
Police have not released the footage from Burnett's interactions with police, despite a public records request made by The Gazette. A policer spokesman said the department plans to release the footage after the 4th Judicial District Attorney makes its decision on whether the officers' use of force was justified. A district attorney's investigation takes 90 to 120 days.
According to police, Burnett struggled with the officers, allegedly after a fight with neighbors in which he brandished a knife.
Police hit Burnett, who was 6-foot-7 and roughly 260 pounds, with a Taser at least once after attempting to arrest him. The Taser strike wasn’t “effective” and the struggle continued until Burnett went limp, said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deborah Mynatt said last month.
Brett Lindstrom, who has been friends with Burnett for 15 years, said Monday the police account "didn't add up" and he would be surprised if his friend brandished a knife at a police officer or a neighbor.
"Anybody that knows Chad knows that Chad has always had a pocket knife on him," Lindstrom said, describing the small, $4,000 to $5,000 knives Burnett would collect. "It's almost like having a piece of jewelry on you."
Lindstrom said he never knew of a time in which Burnett became violent with others, and if he started an argument, it wouldn't take more than him telling his friend to "chill out" to de-escalate the situation, Lindstom said.
"He was just a gentle giant. It seemed that his bark was much bigger than his bite," Lindstrom said of Burnett. "I just don't think that he had it in him to do harm to anybody."
Releasing the body camera footage would bring more clarity to what happened, Lindstrom said, adding he couldn't imagine Burnett — who was a fit hockey player and avid cyclist — would have died from heart failure related to any medical complication.
"I think if there was somebody who was a mental health professional had been there on the scene, it wouldn't have ended in this," he said, adding that his friend had struggled after the death of both his parents last year.
Burnett was a well-liked former bike shop worker who relatives said behaved erratically in the weeks before his death.
According to a police news release Monday, Barth has been employed with the department since July 2015. Officers Carroll, Daigle and Fleming have been employed since July 2017, and Sgt. Inazu has been employed since February 2003. All are currently assigned to the Gold Hill division.