A man whose body was found in Fountain Creek last Sunday has been identified, according to a Friday news release from the Fountain Police Department.
Upon completion of an autopsy Monday, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as 30-year-old Justin Whitaker of Security-Widefield.
On April 18 at about 2:30 p.m., a passerby found an adult male body in Fountain Creek, just north of Duckwood Park, officials said. Initial examinations by police and the coroner’s office found no obvious signs of trauma.
Police said they will continue to investigate Whitaker’s death, which they regard as “suspicious.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 382-4264. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.