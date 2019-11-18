Colorado Springs Police identified the man who died Saturday night after a SUV hit him on East Platte Avenue.

Anthony Cooper, 39, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was walking in the road near Babcock Road when a westbound black GMC Yukon hit him, police Lt. James Sokolik said in a release. Cooper died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not impared at the time of the crash, Sokolik said. The death remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Cooper is the 41st traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs and the ninth pedestrian killed this year, Sokolik said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 444-7000. Anonymous tips are accepted through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867.

