A 26-year-old man has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in a shooting at a Knob Hill neighborhood bar in central Colorado Springs, police announced Tuesday.
Joshua Martinez-Torres was arrested Thursday after the slaying of Abraham Parsons, 32, at the Peak Tavern, 2001 E. Platte Ave. Police didn't previously name the suspect or victim, or specify what charges they intended to pursue. It's unclear what led up to the attack.
Parson's autopsy has been conducted but results haven't been announced by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, police said.
Martinez-Torres is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail. This is the 35th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2020. This time last year police investigated 24 homicides.