Colorado Springs police identified Friday two officers who they say returned gunfire during a high-speed chase across the city earlier this week.
Police say Officers Jared Huston and Sean Zamora fired at least one round each at four people inside a car Monday after a pursuit, in which police said the suspects shot several times at the officers.
Police first responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven about 12:20 a.m. on the westside of Colorado Springs on West Colorado Avenue where a silver Toyota 4-Runer sped away with multiple people inside, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting.
Officers saw a car matching a description from robbery witnesses and tried to pull it over, when a person inside fired on Zamora and Huston, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Police chased the car across town as people inside continued to shoot at the officers, according to the Sherriff’s Office. The officers shot back near the intersection of Chelton Road and Delta Drive, on the eastern side of the city, and stopped the car.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old Corey Roque, 20-year-old Keiandre Shelton and 20-year-old Brian Rodriguez, court records show. A fourth suspect has not been named.
Two suspects were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the other two were detained, deputies said. Zamora and Huston were not injured.
Huston has worked with the Colorado Springs police since July 2019 and Zamora since October 2016. Both are assigned to the Sand Creek Division.