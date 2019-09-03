The motorcyclist who was hit by a suspected drunk driver Sunday night has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Larkin, Colorado Springs police reported Tuesday.
Larkin was killed after a speeding pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Shahin Taraghi rear-ended his motorcycle and dragged the bike more than 600 feet down North Academy Boulevard, police said.
The crash was reported at 8:42 p.m. near Parkmoor Village Drive. Police said Larkin was southbound on Academy Boulevard when he was struck by the truck. The pickup continued driving after the crash, dragging the motorcycle and throwing Larkin into the road, where he was hit by a white minivan as he lay in the street.
Taraghi was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular homicide, police said. He remained in the El Paso County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail, records show.
Court records show Taraghi has been accused of at least 16 other traffic violations since 2000. He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired charges in 2004 in Arapahoe County and in 2014 in Douglas County.
Larkin's death was the 33rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were 34 traffic deaths in the city at this time last year.
RELATED: