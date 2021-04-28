Police on Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot earlier this week in southeast Colorado Springs.
Quatrel Weeden, 34, of Colorado Springs, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday after officers responded to a shooting at the Whitney Young Manor Apartments in 2100 block of Delta Drive, police said.
Police will continue to investigate Weeden's death as a homicide, the department said. As of Wednesday, no arrests have been announced.
Weeden's death marks the city's 9th homicide this year, compared to 18 at this time last year.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (719) 444-7000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.