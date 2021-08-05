Colorado Springs police have released the name of the driver who died in a four-car crash on North Powers Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
Mi Y. Ko, 60, was traveling southbound on Powers when a Kia Stinger veered through northbound traffic, sideswiping one other vehicle and knocking down a light pole as it drove through the median of the busy thoroughfare, and slammed into her Hyundai Elantra.
That collision caused another southbound vehicle — a Honda Accord — to crash into the back of Ko’s Elantra. The driver of the Accord, police said, was injured in the crash, and was treated at the scene before being released.
Two people, including Ko, were seriously injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. Police said Ko later succumbed to her injuries.
As a result of the crash, police shut down all southbound traffic and one northbound lane between Constitution Avenue and Palmer Park Boulevard for nearly four hours, opening the roadway up at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Major crash investigators looked into the crash, police said, and are still working out what happened. In a shift from yesterday, police said investigators haven’t ruled out the possibilities that excessive speed or impairment were factors in the crash, as well as the possibility that a medical episode was involved as well.
Wednesday’s crash also marked the 27th traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs, police said, which is three more than the city had seen at this point last year.