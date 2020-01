Police are hunting for gunmen who blasted as many as 15 rounds Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Keaton Lane in eastern Colorado Springs, near Academy and Palmer Park boulevards.

Colorado Springs police say they located 15 shell casings from several weapons in the road.

Witnesses told police the gunfire came as two groups opened fire in the street.

One house was hit by the gunfire but no injuries were reported.

