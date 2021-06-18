Colorado Springs police say 38-year-old Dane Kallungi, who was arrested by police at an Albuquerque Air Force base on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife, Jepsy Kallungi, in the spring of 2019, will be "integral" in finding her body.
In a Friday press conference, police said that Dane will be brought back to Colorado Springs, and that the end goal for police is that Jepsy be located, which is all her family wants as well.
Colorado Springs police initiated a missing person investigation in April 2019 for Jepsy, then 26, who according to friends and family was last heard from on March 20, Lt. James Sokolik said in a press release Friday.
Police carried out almost three dozen search warrants in connection with the investigation, which Sokolik said yielded evidence that suggested Kallungi had been strangled by her husband, Dane Kallungi, in an unknown location.
Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Kallungi on the charge of murder in the first degree, and captured him in Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Dane had fled from the Colorado Springs area several days after Jepsy went missing on March 20, police said, but before police launched the investigation into her disappearance in April.
Sokolik said that both the investigation and efforts to locate Jepsy are ongoing, and that anyone that has information can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477 for those that wish to remain anonymous.