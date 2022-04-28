Colorado Springs Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a "drug take-back" day in Colorado Springs where residents can drop off unneeded substances and medications, law enforcement said.

The event is an effort to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction by providing a "safe way" for people to get rid of their excess, unused and expired prescription drugs, police said.

Citizens can drop-off medications between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the following locations:

Police Operations Center - 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (Due to construction in front of the POC, citizens will need to park on the street to the east and walk into the front lobby.)

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North - 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Station 1 - 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

King Soopers, 7915 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80951

The event is a "no-questions-asked" program and all drop-offs are completely anonymous, police said.