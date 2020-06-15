Two cars were stolen and a home and at least 25 cars were broken into in a northeast Colorado Springs area early Monday, according to police.
Police responded to the Stetson Hills neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs at 5:30 a.m. on reports of the burglaries. A black 2019 Honda CRV and a white 2018 Honda Civic were stolen from the garage of the home, along with a purse and prescription narcotics.
Police want to remind citizens to keep valuable items inside, including garage door openers. Police say no firearms were stolen and no arrests have been made.
Police said the burglaries occurred in neighborhoods south of Dublin Boulevard, north of Barnes Road, west of Marksheffel Road and east of Charlotte.