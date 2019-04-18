A driver picking up a hitchhiker north of downtown Colorado Springs was beat up, thrown out of their car and left in the dust as their assailant sped away Wednesday night, police say.
The driver was stopped at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Cache La Poudre Street about 8:30 p.m. when the thief, about 30 years old, approached the driver and asked if he could get a ride to a convenience store at Nevada and Fillmore.
When they arrived at the store on Fillmore, the passenger pulled a gun out of his backpack, laid it on his leg and yanked the keys out of the ignition. The two fought until the car jacker threw the driver out of the car and left.
The victim was punched in the face and neck, suffering minor injuries.
Police could not find the car or the robber.