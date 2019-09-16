While investigating a report of a kidnapped child, Fountain police found two North Carolina fugitives wanted for failure to register as sex offenders.
Cody Cardwell, 27, and Brie-anna Schroll, 24, were held on outstanding warrants and for criminal impersonation, after they allegedly gave officers bogus names at a motel Monday morning, authorities reported in a news release. Cardwell is also being held on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender in Colorado.
Officers received a report about a kidnapped child about 5 a.m. and spotted the duo, with a child, at the Fountain Inn, 650 Champlin Drive, police said. After they correctly identified Schroll and Cardwell, they determined that both were wanted in North Carolina and that Schroll was the child’s mother.
The two also were wanted for violating their probation: Schroll’s for a burglary and Cardwell’s for sexual assault on a child, police said.
Police didn't immediately release more information on the child found with the pair.