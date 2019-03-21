A man wanted on multiple felonies held a woman hostage at knifepoint at an east Colorado Springs home when police went to arrest him late Wednesday.
Officers arrived at a home in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. to arrest Nicholas Walker, whom the Denver Fugitive Unit said was at that address, police said.
A woman opened the door and told police that Walker, 35, was inside. Walker began yelling from a bedroom that he would not surrender and had a hostage.
Police tried to negotiate with him, but Walker then threatened to hurt the hostage. Officers burst into the bedroom and tackled and disarmed walker. The hostage ran out of the apartment uninjured.
One officer was cut on the wrist. No one else was injured.
Walker is being held in the El Paso County jail.