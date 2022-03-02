Former Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel is expected to return to the Springs next week following years of rehabilitation after being shot in the head while on duty.
And when he does return, there'll be one thing he won't have to worry about: paying for a wedding.
On Wednesday, Police Foundation of Colorado Springs announced a fundraiser to help Duzel and his fiancée, Layne Pachl, pay for their August wedding and honeymoon. All of the donations will go to the couple, the foundation said.
"They're choosing to restart their life and build a wonderful future here in Colorado Springs," said Nicole Magic, the Police Foundation's president and executive director. "It made me realize how lucky we are as citizens to have a true hometown hero here and who's going to make his life here with his beautiful bride to be."
Alongside Magic, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski, Fourth District Attorney Michael Allen and El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke at an event Wednesday at the city's Pioneers Museum about Duzel's heroism and asked the public to donate to the fundraiser.
In August 2018, a man who reportedly became belligerent with an Uber driver shot Duzel in a neighborhood east of the Olympic Training Center. A bullet pierced the officer's skull, a life-changing event that sent Duzel to spend months at a local hospital and later a year of rehabilitation at a Denver hospital before he moved in with his family in New York, where he continues "daily strenuous physical and challenging speech therapies," the Police Foundation said in a news release.
His injuries forced him to medically retire from law enforcement.
The gunman, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, was found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer and other charges and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Duzel and Pachl started dating about four months before the shooting. Pachl, who lives in Colorado Spring, speaks with Duzel via video chat on a nightly basis.
"I talk to him every day, so it's hard for me to see the progress," Pachl said, "but when he comes out and talks to people who don't see him every day, they're just blown away. He goes to the gym every day because he's a gym rat, and that's one of his happy places."
The couple has picked out a venue and a date for their wedding. As for their honeymoon? They've decided to spend it at The Stanley Hotel.
Donations can be made on the Police Foundation's website, pfcos.org, or by check to Police Foundation of Colorado Springs with "Cem and Layne" on the memo line addressed to 10 Lake Circle, Colorado Springs, 80906.