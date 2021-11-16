Police found and arrested a domestic violence suspect in Fountain after hours of searching, officials with the Fountain Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Police searched for 25-year-old Jesus Hernandez Jr. in the 100 to 300 blocks of S. Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. because Hernandez was suspected of domestic violence assault and violation of a protection order, according to Lisa Schneider, public safety information officer for the police department.

Officers said Hernandez Jr. ran on foot to avoid apprehension, Schneider said.