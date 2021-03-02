Detectives were investigating whether two 7-Eleven robberies overnight are linked.
The crimes were reported about 90 minutes and 3 miles apart early Tuesday.
According to a Colorado Springs police sergeant, the first robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven at Circle Drive and Yampa Street around 2:25 a.m. Three men with guns barged into the store and stole merchandise before leaving in a blue Subaru.
At 3:50 a.m., police were alerted on a second robbery at a 7-Eleven on Fillmore near Hancock. The sergeant says four men helped themselves to food and tried walking out without paying. When stopped by the clerk, the suspects pulled out guns. They were last seen leaving in a white Honda.
Police did not releaase suspect descriptions for either robbery, and due to the different vehicles used and the disparate number of suspects involved at each location, it was unclear whether the crimes are connected.