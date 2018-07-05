From July 1 through the morning after the Fourth of July, Colorado Springs police received 414 calls about illegal fireworks use, more than 7 percent of the 5,793 calls for service during that time.
On Thursday, police displayed some of the fireworks officers confiscated throughout the city, ranging from sparklers to rockets, all of which will be destroyed.
The total count of firework violations will be available in five to seven days, police Lt. Howard Black said.
“We are going to take the fireworks, but whether you’re arrested, that’s on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Police officers and firefighters teamed up on patrols this week after warning residents that halting illegal fireworks use was a priority this year because of the high fire danger from drought and an early heat wave.
Several large wildfires are burning in the state, including the High Chateau fire in Teller County near Cripple Creek and the more than 100,000-acre Spring Creek fire in Costilla and Huerfano counties.
“Considering our very dry conditions, the private use of fireworks represents a serious risk to the city and we see injuries every year caused by fireworks,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Ted Collas.
“We plan to enforce the ban very strongly this year, and we ask the public’s help in complying and reporting those who choose to use fireworks illegally.”
Rainstorms Wednesday night that delayed some official fireworks displays kept illegal activity down this year, authorities said.
Personal use of fireworks is also illegal in Manitou Springs, Monument, El Paso County parks and Teller County. Violators face 189 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Anything that requires being lit to ignite are prohibited, although novelty items such as snappers or poppers are allowed.
The Fire Department encourages citizens to report personal fireworks by calling 444-7000. Those in possession of fireworks can anonymously drop off fireworks at 22 stations across the city.