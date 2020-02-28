Northeastern Colorado Springs residents near the 7100 block of Ash Creek Heights were asked to shelter in place Friday afternoon as police searched for a wanted man.
Authorities said James McGuire, 28, was wanted on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder for a Feb. 10 report that his girlfriend had been shot. The woman had serious but non-life threatening injuries at the time, police said.
Friday,officers took McGuire and 18-year-old Jaidyn King into custody about 2:30 p.m. outside the house at Ash Creek Heights.
King was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to crime and refusing to leave property upon the request of an officer, police said.
The public was asked to avoid the area around 1 p.m., and nearby Springs Ranch Elementary was on lock-out status in the interest of safety. A large police presence was in the area for the safety of the public, a police spokeswoman had told The Gazette.