Colorado Springs police found a female victim who was possibly kidnapped from a hotel near Old Colorado City on Sunday evening, law enforcement said.

The alleged kidnapping happened at around 7 p.m., police said, at the Rodeway Inn in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road on Sunday, Aug. 15. Security footage showed a 5-foot-1-inch thin white female, being forced into an SUV against her will. Police didn't release an estimate on the woman's age.

The driver of the vehicle, which police estimate to be a 2004 to 2009 white Dodge Durango with a “distinctive” silver ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack attached to the driver’s side of the back of the SUV, was a 5-foot-9-inch white man with a medium build in his 20s.

Officer found the female victim and the vehicle involved in the suspected kidnapping.

The incident is under investigation, officers said.