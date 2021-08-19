durango 1 8-18

Driver's side security footage white Dodge Durango police said someone forced another person into against her will on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Rodeway Inn in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road near Old Colorado City.

 Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado Springs police found a female victim who was possibly kidnapped from a hotel near Old Colorado City on Sunday evening, law enforcement said.

victim 8-18

The person police said was forced into an SUV against her will on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Rodeway Inn in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road.

The alleged kidnapping happened at around 7 p.m., police said, at the Rodeway Inn in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road on Sunday, Aug. 15. Security footage showed a 5-foot-1-inch thin white female, being forced into an SUV against her will. Police didn't release an estimate on the woman's age.

durango 2 8-18

Security footage of the white Dodge Durango police said someone forced another person into against her will on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Rodeway Inn in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road near Old Colorado City.

The driver of the vehicle, which police estimate to be a 2004 to 2009 white Dodge Durango with a “distinctive” silver ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack attached to the driver’s side of the back of the SUV, was a 5-foot-9-inch white man with a medium build in his 20s.

Officer found the female victim and the vehicle involved in the suspected kidnapping.

The incident is under investigation, officers said.

ramp hitch 8-18

Example image of the "distinctive" ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack police said was attached to the driver's-side back of the Dodge Durango someone forced another person into against her will on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Rodeway Inn in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road.

Tags

Load comments