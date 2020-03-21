Colorado Springs police said Saturday that a male's death Friday night is being investigated as a homicide — the city's third in the past three days.

About 7:20 p.m., officers who responded to a reported shooting found a dead male in the 4200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton said the department is waiting on positive identification from the El Paso County Coroner's Office before releasing the man's name and age.

If his death is ruled a homicide by the Coroner's Office, it will be the 15th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. This time last year, there were three.

The male's death is also the latest in a string of unrelated homicides throughout the city.

Thursday, a woman was shot and killed at a home in the 1900 block of East La Salle Street, police said. Officers said they believe the woman and the suspect knew each other and lived together. Neither of their names have been released.

Wednesday, a man was fatally shot and a woman stabbed in a domestic disturbance inside a home in the 6900 block of Winter Hawk Circle, police reported. Police have not released their names, but said they appeared to live together.

