A man who worked in at least four El Paso County and Denver-area school districts was arrested Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy after plying him with drugs and alcohol.
Keean Davis, 30, is accused of four felonies, court records show, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The boy was a student at Sand Creek High School in Falcon School District 49, where Davis worked for nearly a year and a half beginning in January 2017.
The 16-year-old student told a school resource officer on Monday that Davis, his previous paraprofessional educator, had drugged and sexually assaulted him on several occasions at various locations, an arrest affidavit says.
Most recently, on Oct. 20, Davis allegedly drove the teenager to a hotel near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mark Dabling Road, gave him Percocet, Xanax and alcohol and had nonconsensual sex with him.
The teenager told the school resource officer that Davis allegedly also assaulted him at Davis’ home in the Cimarron Hills area, as well as in Aurora and Arvada, the affidavit says.
The teenager apparently ran away from home for a few days in September. While he was “on the run,” the boy was provided cocaine, acid, mushrooms, Percocet, Xanax and alcohol before the sexual abuse took place, the affidavit says.
During that time, he and Davis stayed at hotels in Colorado Springs, Aurora and Arvada, and Davis allegedly sexually assaulted him at each hotel despite the teen telling Davis he didn’t want to have sex with him.
In September, the school resource officer interviewed Davis after hearing that he had been in contact with the teenager while he was a runaway.
Davis reportedly told the school resource officer he had become friends with the teenager and admitted to “hanging out” with him on several occasions, but denied providing the teen with drugs or alcohol.
The boy and his father were granted a joint temporary protection order against Davis, court records show.
The boy told police that once school let out in May, Davis contacted him on social media and asked to meet up, the affidavit says. Davis slowly started buying him food and clothes, then allegedly began providing him with “any and all types of illegal drugs.”
In late August or early September, while at Davis’ house, the teen passed out after consuming drugs and alcohol, and David allegedly sexually assaulted him.
The teenager told police that he began using drugs provided by Davis “on a daily basis” and that Davis wanted him to promise to have sex in exchange for the drugs.
Police had the teenager message Davis and asked what has happened the weekend before at the hotel, the affidavit says. Davis confirmed that they had sex.
Davis was employed at Sand Creek High School, 7005 N. Carefree Circle, “until there were allegations of misconduct with other students,” the affidavit says.
D-49 officials sent an email promising to “notify parents and guardians of students who may have been in classroom or school settings with Davis.” Davis completed a criminal background check before working in the district.
The investigation indicated there may be additional victims, police say.
Davis posted bail Thursday night, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
Davis was previously employed as a paraprofessional educator, cheerleading coach and security guard at several schools in El Paso County and the Denver metro area, police said.
He worked as a math fellow at Panorama Middle School and a special education paraprofessional at Pikes Peak Elementary School and Stratmoor Hills Elementary School from January 2015 to January 2017, Harrison School District 2 said in an email to parents.
Between April 2016 and April 2017, he worked sporting events for Colorado Springs School District 11, said spokeswoman Devra Ashby. When he was hired, his background checks “were in place,” she said.
He currently works for the Aurora School District, Black said. He is listed as a spirit coach at Vista PEAK preparatory school on the Colorado High School Coaches Association website, though Aurora School District spokesman Corey Christiansen could not confirm the specifics of his employment.
Vista PEAK teacher Gabriel Alsina, 35, was arrested in August on suspicion of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust and pattern of abuse, the Denver Post reported.
Police are asking for assistance in identifying other possible victim. Anyone with information can call police at 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.