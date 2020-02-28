Northeastern Colorado Springs residents near the 7100 block of Ash Creek Heights were asked to shelter in place Friday afternoon as police searched for a wanted person.
The search concluded shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police did not provide further information.
The public had been asked to avoid the area around 1 p.m., and nearby Springs Ranch Elementary was on lock-out status in the interest of safety. A large police presence was in the area for the safety of the public, a police spokeswoman had told The Gazette.