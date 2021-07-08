One person suffered serious but nonlife-threatening injuries after being intentionally struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police arrived in the 1600 block of Saratoga Drive about 8:30 p.m. where they found a 49-year-old male victim, who was then taken to a hospital for the injuries he suffered from being struck by the vehicle, police said.
An investigation determined the driver, a 60-year-old woman, intentionally struck the pedestrian, police said.
Police reported the woman was cooperative with the investigation and was arrested for first-degree assault, reckless driving and felony criminal mischief.