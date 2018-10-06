Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash in northeast Springs early Saturday morning.
Police say the alleged drunk driver was the only person hurt.
The collision involved a Ford Explorer and an Acura traveling north on Powers Boulevard around 3 a.m. The driver in the Acura allegedly caused the crash by coming to an almost complete stop in the middle of the road. The driver of the Ford saw the Acura and tried to swerve around it. He wasn't able to change lanes in time and crashed into the car.
Afterward, some of the passengers in the Ford took off, police told 11 News. The driver remained on scene.
The other driver was transported to the hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown, but they were reportedly not life-threatening.