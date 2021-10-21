Colorado Springs police arrested a man wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and motor vehicle theft after a police dog sniffed out the suspect in a field on the west side of the city Thursday morning, police said.

Officers initially responded to the 1400 block of Farnham Point around 1:59 a.m. after police received a call from a woman who "sounded in distress."

When police arrived at the apartment, they searched the home and found a man hiding in a closet. When asked his identity, he lied to officers, but police identified him as 25-year-old Jacob James Wilson, who was wanted on four felony warrants, police said.

As officers tried to take Wilson into custody, he ran to a nearby field where officers used a police dog and GPS technology to find and arrest him, police said.

Wilson suffered "minor cuts and scrapes" while hiding in the field. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later booked in the El Paso County jail, police said.