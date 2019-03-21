A wanted for multiple felony warrants who held a woman hostage at knifepoint at an east Colorado Springs home when police tried to arrest him late Wednesday.
Police reports said officers arrived at a home in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. in search of Nicholas Walker, whom the Denver Fugitive Unit said was at that address. A woman opened the door and told police that Walker was inside. Walker began yelling from a bedroom that he would not surrender and had a hostage.
Police tried to negotiate with him, but Walker then threatened to hurt his hostage. Officers burst into the bedroom, and tackled and disarmed walker. His hostage ran out of the apartment uninjured.
One officer was cut on the wrist. No one else was injured.
Walker was cuffed and booked into the jail.