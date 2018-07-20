Colorado Springs police have yet to explain a discrepancy between their account of an April police shooting and an El Paso County grand jury investigation that resulted in felony charges against the officer who shot at a home-invasion suspect.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said after the April 13 incident that at least one shot was fired during a police chase, and that no one was hit, after a suspect got out of a vehicle holding a gun. Under state law, a law enforcement officer is justified in using deadly force in most instances when facing an imminent threat such as an armed suspect.
The grand jury’s indictment this week of officer Gerald F. Bellow Jr., 53, raises questions about Black’s account, faulting the officer for not identifying himself and making no mention of the suspect being armed. According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect, David Keith Adkins, was armed, but told police he had dropped his gun in the vehicle in which he was hiding before shots were fired.
On Friday, Black declined to retract or clarify his account but invoked the evolving nature of criminal investigations.
“As I always remind reporters, preliminary information can change as investigations move forward,” Black wrote in an email. “Again, not discussing facts of this case, just in general.”
Black did not dispute his April account or ask for a correction after it was published in The Gazette.
The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association signaled its support Friday for Bellow, a Colorado Springs police officer for 27 years.
“Please be assured that the CSPPA stands behind each and every member, and as such, Officer Bellow will receive the vigorous legal defense he deserves,” said the statement, signed by acting president detective Derek Graham and Executive Director Sherryl Dillon. “We encourage you to continue supporting each other, and above all, to remain focused on keeping each other and our community safe.”
The organization represents more than 900 members, including sworn, civilian and retired police employees. Bellow is being represented by its staff attorney, John Newsome.
“Legal coverage is part of our member benefit, and it’s unlimited legal coverage,” Dillon said.
Bellow is expected to be advised of charges against him July 26. Newsome, a former 4th Judicial District attorney, previously declined to comment.
The shooting happened near the Colorado Springs Airport after police say Adkins, 30, and another man broke into a house, stole a 2014 Kia Optima and crashed it.
He was hiding inside a parked Dodge pickup when he was shot at, and he told police afterward that he had dropped his weapon on the vehicle floor and wasn’t holding a gun at the time of the shooting.
Bellow was indicted Wednesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, court records show. According to the grand jury indictment, Bellow “unlawfully and feloniously attempted to cause serious bodily injury” when he fired at Adkins.
“Officer Bellow did not voice his presence, verify who was in the vehicle, and was not presented as an imminent threat,” the indictment says. “While Officer Bellow felt he was in danger, his actions were not justified. … Gerald Bellow acted outside the law and discharged his weapon with the intent to cause serious bodily injury.”
The grand jury threw out charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder.
Adkins and his alleged accomplice, Christopher Wohltman, 32, remain on track for trial on burglary and robbery charges, among others.