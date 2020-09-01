Colorado Springs Police pulled over more than a dozen drivers during past weekend driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit, police said.
The spree of speeding tickets comes as Colorado Springs traffic deaths approach the same amount as this time last year — 32.
Three traffic deaths among crashes during the last month included incidences of speeding.
Friday, 11 drivers drove 20 mph over the posted limit on 8th Street near Abbott Lane, according to a Colorado Police Duty Lieutenant tweet.
Two drivers were cited for going 31 mph over the limit, which is a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense and can be penalized for up to $300 or 90 days in jail.
Another nine drivers were caught speeding Saturday near Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive. One driver went 25 mph over the speed limit in an area marked for 45 mph, according to a tweet.
Officers have said that drivers are more prone to speeding during the pandemic, with coronavirus keeping many workers at home and resulting in more wide-open roads.
In Colorado Springs, police have stepped up the number of speed traps on roads to catch lead-footed motorists.
"Slow Down Colorado Springs," the tweet read.