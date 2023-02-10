An investigation into a string of thefts led to the arrest of two people in Colorado Springs, according to the Police Department.

Police said the suspects allegedly stole personal property at local fitness centers, which led to motor vehicle thefts, and numerous financial crimes and identity thefts between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8.

Police arrested Kaylie Martineau, 23, and her boyfriend Jeremy Lingle, 44, in connection with three motor vehicle thefts and financial crimes, according to police. During a search warrant, police said detectives found stolen property and items of identity theft.

According to public records, Martineau was wanted by police for aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance for a case in 2022. She has formerly faced charges in El Paso County for identity theft, burglary, criminal impersonation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief, among other charges.

Court records show Lingle has also previously been convicted in El Paso County of possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband into prison, burglary and weapons possession by a previous offender.