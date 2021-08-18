Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Springs police identified the man they said was killed near Otis Park on Tuesday.

At around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of several shots fired near Otis Park, in the 700 block of Iowa Avenue. There, they found the body of a man lying on the ground with clear signs of trauma, and soon after called in detectives from the police department’s homicide unit.

On Wednesday, after an autopsy from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, police identified that man as 37-year-old Mitchell Arellano, of Colorado Springs.

Police said they’re investigating Arellano’s death as a homicide, the 21st such investigation in the city this year. By this time last year, the police department had investigated 24.

When they found Arellano’s body, police said there was “obvious trauma,” but haven’t yet released his cause of death, saying that information will come from the coroner’s office.

Police asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it call the department at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.