A 30-year-old woman admitted she killed her boyfriend, but said didn’t mean to, after the two started fighting Tuesday inside an apartment in southeast Colorado Springs, court documents show.

Erica Arellano was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, court records show.

Hours earlier, about 12:10 p.m., officers found a man with “an apparent gunshot wound” to his chest, lying face down in the doorway of an apartment at The Haven at Valley Hi apartments at 915 Teal Court.

Marcus Hardin, 41, was pronounced dead inside the apartment, according to court documents. Officers found a black pistol on a chair in the living room and one shell casing on the floor.

In an interview with police, Arellano told police she was arguing with Hardin, her boyfriend, about 9 a.m. When she tried to leave nearly three hours later to pick up her child from school, Hardin held the door shut to prevent her from leaving, court documents stated. She held a gun and her phone in her right hand and her keys and wallet in her left hand, she told police.

Arellano told police Hardin hit her over the head with a “pre-workout shaker bottle” as she moved from the door and she fell to the ground. He continued to hit her over the head with the bottle and then his fist, according to court documents.

She crawled away from the front door, with a gun in her hand, court records stated. She was near the couch when she stood up and shot twice. Hardin fell to the ground and Arellano called police, court documents show.

Arellano told police Hardin was yelling at her, but she “didn’t even see if he was coming towards” her, court records show. She was “3 to 4 feet” from him when she turned around and shot.

She realized he was “holding himself” and she shot again, court records show.

When an officer asked why she shot again, she said she didn’t know.

“I think my finger was still on the trigger, I didn’t mean to shoot him,” she told police, according to court documents. She told the officer that she didn’t mean to shoot him the first time either, but “just turned around and shot.”

Hardin’s death marks the second homicide in Colorado Springs this year.

Arellano was booked into El Paso County jail. Her bond was set at $50,000, jail records show.

