Colorado Springs police say a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop yielded more than a pound of cocaine and more than a half-ounce of methamphetamine, police said.
Colorado Springs police stopped a car in the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle around 11:17 p.m. and discovered the driver, Brian Walker, had an outstanding warrant.
That location is an apartment complex near the Valley Hi Golf Course south of downtown.
Police also said they found Walker with a half kilo of cocaine and 18 grams of methamphetamine. That amount of cocaine has a street value topping $10,000.
Walker was taken into custody.