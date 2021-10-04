A police officer shot and killed a male suspect who allegedly fired a gun at the officer during a shoplifting chase east of downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon, law enforcement said.
A Colorado Springs police officer patrolling a Walmart off Platte Avenue tried to stop a shoplifting suspect, but the suspected shoplifter refused to stop and ran from the officer, police said.
The suspect then hid behind a car near Pine Street and Chelton Road. The officer gave commands that the suspect ignored and the officer used their stun gun, police said.
The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot at the officer once, police said. The officer fired back with his handgun, hitting the suspect "at least once," police said.
The officer seized the suspect's gun and started preforming life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, police said.
The suspect was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting, police said.