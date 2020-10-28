A Colorado Springs won't be charged in a fatal shooting in July after authorities determined that he was defending himself against an assault.
Jason Wall, 35, shot and killed Daniel Ritchie, 31, after the two had been drinking at Wall's apartment at the Vineyards of Colorado Springs, 4350 Mira Linda Point, on July 31.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office reviewed the evidence and deemed it a case of self-defense, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.
According to the police report, Wall met Ritchie, 31, at a neighborhood party and invited him and his female partner back to his apartment afterward.
There, they had drinks and Wall fell asleep, police. After the woman left, Wall told officers he was awakened by Ritchie assaulting him and making demands.
Wall, police said, got a handgun from a bedroom and ordered Ritchie to leave or he would shoot. Wall said he shot Ritchie in the head when he advanced on him. Wall called 911 to report the shooting.
The investigation backed up the account given by Wall, who sustained significant injuries to his head and face during the assault, including facial and skull fractures, police said.