Colorado Springs police say they arrested a man early Tuesday after he stole two vehicles at gunpoint and tried to break into a house off Airport Road.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Michael Vanpelt about 1:20 a.m. after police responded to a burglary in the 2200 block of Airport Road, police said.

Police noticed Vanpelt matched description of a man involved in several alleged carjackings earlier in the evening.

About 8:13 p.m. police were called to the 400 block of East Kiowa Street where a victim said a man took his vehicle at gunpoint.

Less than 30 minutes later, two people reported a man flashed a gun as they drove past South Murray Boulevard and Vehr Drive.

Other victims reported an attempted carjacking in the 4000 block of Tennyson Avenue where a man tried to take their car at gunpoint but the victims managed to drive away, police said.

Then about 8:54 p.m., a man stole a vehicle at gunpoint in the 100 block of South Academy Boulevard, police said.

When police arrested Vanpelt in the 2200 block of Airport Road they found one of the stolen vehicles nearby and the second stolen vehicle near Frost and Homer drives.

Officers returned the stolen vehicles to their owners, police said.

Police say the arrested Vanpelt on suspicion of crimes including robbery.