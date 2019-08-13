Colorado Springs police and postal inspectors made an arrest in an alleged identity theft case that officials say could have more 123 victims, the agencies announced Tuesday.
A woman, whose name was not released by authorities, was in possession of counterfeit money, forged identification cards, credit cards and checks, police said. Officers claim she had personal identifying information and documents of scores of victims from across the United States.
Some of those documents included tax forms, titles and deeds, and certificates of marriage.
Police say the woman gleaned much of the information from the internet. Officers tumbled into the identity theft scheme while investigating a car theft, police said.