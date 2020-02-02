A pair of robberies hit four southeast Colorado Springs convenience stores early Sunday in less than hour, police said.
The first robbery was just after 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Jet Wing Drive. Over the course of 40 minutes, an additional three robberies of convenience stores were reported.
Police said the robberies appear to have been committed by the same two thieves.
According to the online police report, one of the suspected robbers was located, but no arrests have been announced.
