A man who is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend was arrested by Colorado Springs police Wednesday afternoon after leading officers on a two-hour chase, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a woman being held against her will inside her ex-boyfriend's vehicle, police said. About two hours later, an officer recognized the man's vehicle and tried to pull it over, police said, but the suspect escaped.

Shortly after, another officer saw the man's vehicle and rammed the police cruiser into it, bringing the vehicle to a stop at Flintridge Drive and North Academy Boulevard, police said.

The woman was found inside and safely removed, authorities reported.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Dominique Fresquez, was described by police as "combative" before being arrested. Officers said they had to break a window on the vehicle to pull him through it.

Police have not said what charges Fresquez faces.

