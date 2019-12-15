A man who police say was high on meth will be cited for animal cruelty for throwing a puppy against a car.
Early Sunday morning police were called to the 400 block of Santa Fe Ave. on a disturbance. They found a man wearing only his boxer briefs who said he tried meth for the first time and was hallucinating. Across the street was a mom and daughter in their car which had run out of gas. They said the man approached the car and threw the puppy at it. It bounced off the hood and was underneath the car.
to lure the pup out. Animal Control responded & took the pup, who hopefully will find a good home. The male was transported to the hospital & Ofc. Richard Ruiz will cite him for Animal Cruelty. pic.twitter.com/hZEL2SjG2Y— Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) December 15, 2019
Officer Keegan Verdugo lured the puppy out with some of his leftover dinner. Animal Control responded and took the puppy who will hopefully find a good home. The man was transported to the hospital and will be cited for animal cruelty.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.