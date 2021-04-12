A team of federal and local police conducted a child prostitution sting that led to the arrests of six men, the Colorado Springs police announced Monday.
A joint investigation that began in February between a half dozen law enforcement agencies, including Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Office, led to the arrest of 32-year-old Patrick Martin, 31-year-old Joseph Dimes, 42-year-old Nicholas Fernandez and 31-year-old James Harry, on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, police said.
Officers also arrested 67-year-old Jonathan Guenther on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and 27-year-old Nathanael Martens on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, attempting to influence a public servant and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.
Officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posed as minors and corresponded with the men online. Once police had enough evidence, they arrested the men and booked them into the El Paso County jail, officers said.