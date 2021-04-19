Police chase ends with a report of shots fired in Colorado Springs along I-25

Northbound I-25 was closed Monday evening following a chase that started in or near Pueblo County.
Happening Now ‼️CSPD in the area of Academy and I25 investigating an outside agency officer involved shooting.Please avoid the area.PIO Sokolik en route. Briefing ETA 1 hour. Location of media staging TBD (will update via Twitter).— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 20, 2021
According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol, stop sticks were used on northbound I-25 at about 5:30 p.m. to disable the suspect vehicle in the area of Woodmen and I-25. The vehicle was believed to be used in a robbery. Soon after the vehicle hit the stop sticks, there were reports of shots fired.
Trooper Lewis said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver of the suspect vehicle and at least one passenger was taken into custody.
No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured.