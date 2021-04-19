You have permission to edit this article.
Police chase ends with a report of shots fired in Colorado Springs along I-25

Northbound I-25 was closed Monday evening following a chase that started in or near Pueblo County.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol, stop sticks were used on northbound I-25 at about 5:30 p.m. to disable the suspect vehicle in the area of Woodmen and I-25. The vehicle was believed to be used in a robbery. Soon after the vehicle hit the stop sticks, there were reports of shots fired.

Trooper Lewis said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver of the suspect vehicle and at least one passenger was taken into custody.

No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured.

