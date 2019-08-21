A man suspected in an armed robbery of a north Colorado Springs bank in early August in which a shot was fired has been arrested, police said Wednesday.
Avi-Awan Riddle-Doby, 19, allegedly was armed with a semiautomatic handgun when he entered Academy Bank, 2835 Briargate Blvd., about 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, police said.
When he was approached by a security guard, police said Riddle-Doby told her "to back off or he would kill her."
Riddle-Doby allegedly fired a shot and tossed a bag to a teller and demanded it be filled with cash. Riddle-Doby shot at a second teller and missed, then fled on foot with the cash, police said.
Detectives located him through surveillance operations at a house in the 1300 block of Shasta Drive. At the time of the robbery, Riddle-Doby was wanted for escape.
Riddle-Doby was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on August 19 on charges of first degree kidnapping and aggravated robbery, police said. He's being held on a $100,000 bond, according to inmate records.