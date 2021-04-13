Police arrested five people suspected of a string of bank robberies across Colorado Springs during the past several months, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday.
Officers' investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Jourdain Espinoza, 28-year-old Colee Fullerton, 31-year-old Jonathan Pohlman, 31-year-old Jose Figueroa-Rodriguez and 40-year-old Bennie Howard.
Police said the following banks were robbed between Jan. 27 and March 27:
- Key Bank at 3605 Hartsel Drive
- Key Bank at 5725 North Academy Boulevard
- First Bank at 1010 West Baptist Road, Monument CO
- TCF Bank at 2930 South Academy Boulevard
- First Bank at 405 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
- TCF Bank at 7239 North Academy Boulevard
- First Bank at 5815 Constitution Avenue
Officers booked the suspects into the El Paso County jail.