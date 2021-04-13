Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on
(Photo by Stelsone, iStock)

Police arrested five people suspected of a string of bank robberies across Colorado Springs during the past several months, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday.

Officers' investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Jourdain Espinoza, 28-year-old Colee Fullerton, 31-year-old Jonathan Pohlman, 31-year-old Jose Figueroa-Rodriguez and 40-year-old Bennie Howard.

Police said the following banks were robbed between Jan. 27 and March 27:

  • Key Bank at 3605 Hartsel Drive
  • Key Bank at 5725 North Academy Boulevard
  • First Bank at 1010 West Baptist Road, Monument CO
  • TCF Bank at 2930 South Academy Boulevard
  • First Bank at 405 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
  • TCF Bank at 7239 North Academy Boulevard
  • First Bank at 5815 Constitution Avenue

Officers booked the suspects into the El Paso County jail.

