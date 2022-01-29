Triple Threat Gym bustled with energy and noise as kids chatted and swung jump ropes for boxing practice warm-ups with hip-hop music thrumming in the background.

The lively gym setting is home of the Police Athletic/Activities League, or PAL, a nonprofit organization designed to build relationships between Colorado Springs Police Department officers and community members through mentorship and athletics.

Since its inception in the fall of 2020, the program has managed to help nurture youths in the Colorado Springs community and create "organic" relationships between police officers and families through boxing, according to the nonprofit’s founders.

Adam Menter, the PAL officer in charge, said the first time he stepped foot in the Triple Threat Gym he knew it was a special place — he knew he wanted the gym to be the home for PAL.

“This is not about just creating great boxers,” Menter said. “It's about creating great people.”

Menter, the police department’s community relations officer, helped coordinate the development of PAL with Estevan Medina, who serves as the nonprofit’s community outreach board member, and the head coach of Triple Threat Gym, Charles Leverette.

“I coached the Army boxing team at Fort Carson for years,” Leverette said. “And it always bothered me to go to a tournament and see the New York City PAL and the Florida PAL or the Texas PAL or the Utah and Nevada PAL and I'm thinking, ‘Man, why don't we have a PAL program in the Springs?’”

With the joint interest of the police department and community members like Medina and Leverette, PAL was born. The program consists of nine volunteer coaches from the police department who are certified with USA Boxing.

Boxing practices run six nights a week at 5739 Observation Court in the southeast corner of the city. Some parents drop off their kids for practice, others stay and watch.

Dressed in street clothes, officers come to teach boxing. Often, parents and kids don’t know some of the coaches are police officers. When families discover they are, the relationship they’ve cultivated helps change perspectives.

“There was a lot of tension in the community,” Medina said. “We’re collaborating to break that tension and working to humanize the badge.”

Relieving communal tension involves not only building strong relationships, but also holistically nurturing the kids who walk through the doors of the gym, some of whom are at-risk, come from broken homes or have backgrounds of trauma.

“I refuse to fail,” Leverette said. “I refuse to lose a kid to the system, to the streets, to the graveyard.”

Leverette asks the students to bring in their progress reports to ensure their grades are in good standing. If not, PAL coaches help students with their schoolwork before their boxing.

PAL coaches also try to teach the kids etiquette, instill confidence and check in with them about their home lives. But the main vehicle for teaching the kids at Triple Threat Gym to be self-reliant, focused and hard working is through boxing.

That’s thanks to the individual nature of the sport, Leverette said. And it provides kids a way to channel their energy into a productive outlet, Menter added.

“There's something special about the controlled aggression that is involved in sports like this,” Menter said.

But Menter doesn’t want the PAL program to end with boxing. He hopes it’s just the beginning.

As of now, students can receive financial aid through PAL to attend Triple Threat Gym on a case-by-case basis, but Menter envisions a recreation center where students can come spend every day after school or after hours.

“Hopefully one day we have a PAL center where kids in our community can have an extremely affordable or hopefully free place to go and that they have computer labs, they have boxing, they have dance, they have art,” Menter said. “That’s the goal down the line.”

But for now, among the blue and yellow punching bags, fluorescent lighting and din of gym noise, PAL coaches are trying to teach kids to be better students, better boxers and better people.