A Colorado Springs man who was found to have suffered a stroke shortly after he allegedly attacked his wife and stepdaughter Friday will be arrested upon discharge from the hospital, police say.
The man, Timothy Ryan, will be arrested on suspicion of assault, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Lt. James Sokolik told The Gazette on Monday.
Police say he choked his wife and assaulted his stepdaughter. When police took Ryan to the hospital to have a cut on his forehead stitched, medical tests showed that he had “either suffered or was currently suffering a stroke.”
The conditions of his wife and stepdaughter were not available Monday, Sokolik said.