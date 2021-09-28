A male victim was stabbed in the face Monday afternoon in eastern Colorado Springs, police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Potter Drive about 3:40 p.m. where a male victim was stabbed in the face, officials said.

The victim was unresponsive when officers arrived and several people were gathered around him. Emergency responders took him to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that two female assailants stabbed the victim and slashed all four of his vehicle's tires before escaping to a nearby apartment.

Police found the suspects in the apartment and another male suspect they believed was involved with the assault.

Officers did not announce any arrests.