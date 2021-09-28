Police lights

A male victim was stabbed in the face Monday afternoon in eastern Colorado Springs, police said. 

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Potter Drive about 3:40 p.m. where a male victim was stabbed in the face, officials said.

The victim was unresponsive when officers arrived and several people were gathered around him. Emergency responders took him to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that two female assailants stabbed the victim and slashed all four of his vehicle's tires before escaping to a nearby apartment.

Police found the suspects in the apartment and another male suspect they believed was involved with the assault.

Officers did not announce any arrests.

Man's body found near Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs identified

Tags

Load comments