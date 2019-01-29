Colorado Springs police are seeking help in identifying suspects in a Jan. 17 robbery of a thrift and boutique shop owned by the Benet Hill Monastery.
One is a Hispanic or Native American woman aged 40 to 50. The second is a white woman with red hair, and the third is a white man in his late teens to early 20s with short hair.
Robbers were looking at a $5,000 gold necklace in a display case when the white man and woman distracted the staff as the other woman reached into the case and snatched it.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance photos or witnessed the robbery are asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.